Juanita G. Roby, 84, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born March 20, 1936, in Bardstown, and retired from Owens-Illinois.
She was a member of the Beef Cattle Association, O&I Retirement Club, Homemakers Club, and a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.O. Roby; parents, Earl "Skinny Greenwell and Elsie Greenwell; a grandson, Matthew Young; and a brother, Paul Greenwell.
She is survived by her three children, Phillip Roby, Tracey Roby and Susie Roby Goodpaster, all of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Jeromie Goodpaster, Jamie Young, Alivia Young, Lindsay Young, Katie Young, Makina Goodpaster and Kason Goodpaster; a great-grandson, Maverick Boblitt; a sister, Selena Greenwell, of Bardstown; a niece; two nephews; and three great-nephews.
A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.