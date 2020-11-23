1/1
Juanita G. Roby
1936 - 2020
Juanita G. Roby, 84, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born March 20, 1936, in Bardstown, and retired from Owens-Illinois.
She was a member of the Beef Cattle Association, O&I Retirement Club, Homemakers Club, and a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.O. Roby; parents, Earl "Skinny Greenwell and Elsie Greenwell; a grandson, Matthew Young; and a brother, Paul Greenwell.
She is survived by her three children, Phillip Roby, Tracey Roby and Susie Roby Goodpaster, all of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Jeromie Goodpaster, Jamie Young, Alivia Young, Lindsay Young, Katie Young, Makina Goodpaster and Kason Goodpaster; a great-grandson, Maverick Boblitt; a sister, Selena Greenwell, of Bardstown; a niece; two nephews; and three great-nephews.
A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
