Judy Lee DeMar, 69, of Clarktown Road, in New Haven, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home. She was born July 5, 1949, in Nelson County to the late Rudolph C. Pinkston and Maudie Goben Borders. She formerly worked at Conway-Heaton Automotive Center in Bardstown and Zappos Outlet in Shepherdsville. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Pinkston.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Mark S. DeMar; two daughters, Nicky Brady, of Bardstown, and Stephanie Hughes (Leo), of New Haven; four grandchildren, Austin and Andy Hughes, Clayton Brady and Savannah Clark; one sister, Sandy Pinkston, of Bardstown; two brothers, Tony Humphrey (Brenda Hall), of Willisburg, and Rudy Pinkston (Karen), of Deatsville; and one half-sister, Sharon Pardieu (Pat), of Bardstown.
Cremation was chosen.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Francis of Assisi Church. The Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 1, 2019