Julia Ann Cheser, 70, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. She was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Downs and Regina Downs Cundiff; her brother, Virgil Downs, her sister, Geraldine Ballard and Josephine Ice; and grandparents, Charles and Virgie O'Daniel and Alex and Cissel Ann Downs.
Survivors include her husband, Lane Cheser; her children, Scott Cecil (Kami), Dwayne Cecil (Amy Downs), Candie Cecil (Paulie Allen); grandchildren, Whitney, Scooter, Matthew, D.D., Daysia and Daydrian and Ra'Shan; brothers and sisters, Bonnie Riley (Junior), William B. Downs Jr. (Barbara), Larry Downs, Brenda McIntire (David) and Janice Downs (Glen Judd).
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at St. Gregory Church in Cox's Creek.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 27, 2019