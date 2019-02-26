Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Ann Cheser. View Sign

Julia Ann Cheser, 70, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. She was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Downs and Regina Downs Cundiff; her brother, Virgil Downs, her sister, Geraldine Ballard and Josephine Ice; and grandparents, Charles and Virgie O'Daniel and Alex and Cissel Ann Downs.

Survivors include her husband, Lane Cheser; her children, Scott Cecil (Kami), Dwayne Cecil (Amy Downs), Candie Cecil (Paulie Allen); grandchildren, Whitney, Scooter, Matthew, D.D., Daysia and Daydrian and Ra'Shan; brothers and sisters, Bonnie Riley (Junior), William B. Downs Jr. (Barbara), Larry Downs, Brenda McIntire (David) and Janice Downs (Glen Judd).

