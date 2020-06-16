Kacy Lee Johnson, 29, of Bardstown, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital following a very brief illness. She was born Jan. 13, 1991, to Brenda McCubbins Johnson and the late George Johnson. Kacy was employed as a registered nurse in the trauma intensive care unit at U of L Hospital, and was a former employee of Nelson County EMS and Flaget Hospital Emergency Department. She was a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Nursing and was only two months away from completing the Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree at the University of Louisville. That degree is being awarded to her posthumously in recognition of the many hours of study and clinical practice she had already put into it.
Kacy was a true professional providing wonderful care to her patients from her days as an EMT and all the way through her nursing career. She was a preceptor for many of her co-workers over the years as they began their nursing careers. Kacy touched so many lives during her life in the medical world and beyond. She also had an immense love of animals including her precious cats, horse, donkey and many dogs over the years. She always had a soft spot in her heart for shelter animals and believed in adopting them. Kacy also enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, swimming, and swim team competitions, and playing her favorite game of cards, Rock. She loved having political discussions to share her conservative point of view. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her Daddy, George Johnson, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carl and Pauline Johnson; and maternal grandfather, Merrill McCubbins.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bradley Hogg, of Bardstown; her mother, Brenda McCubbins Johnson, of Bardstown; two sisters, Robin (Paul) Garcia, of Louisville, and Karla Johnston; three nephews, Brian Garcia, of Dallas, Gabriel Ballard, of Loretto, and Charlieann Lindeman, of Louisville; maternal grandmother, Rita McCubbins, of Bardstown; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the home of Joe and Jenny Miles, 230 Brothers Lane, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Pastor Victor Bramlett will officiate.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, and 9-10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Central Kentucky Community Foundation, where a nursing scholarship will be set up in honor of Kacy as a lasting legacy. Online donations to CKCF4people.org.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kacy was a true professional providing wonderful care to her patients from her days as an EMT and all the way through her nursing career. She was a preceptor for many of her co-workers over the years as they began their nursing careers. Kacy touched so many lives during her life in the medical world and beyond. She also had an immense love of animals including her precious cats, horse, donkey and many dogs over the years. She always had a soft spot in her heart for shelter animals and believed in adopting them. Kacy also enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, swimming, and swim team competitions, and playing her favorite game of cards, Rock. She loved having political discussions to share her conservative point of view. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her Daddy, George Johnson, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carl and Pauline Johnson; and maternal grandfather, Merrill McCubbins.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bradley Hogg, of Bardstown; her mother, Brenda McCubbins Johnson, of Bardstown; two sisters, Robin (Paul) Garcia, of Louisville, and Karla Johnston; three nephews, Brian Garcia, of Dallas, Gabriel Ballard, of Loretto, and Charlieann Lindeman, of Louisville; maternal grandmother, Rita McCubbins, of Bardstown; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the home of Joe and Jenny Miles, 230 Brothers Lane, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Pastor Victor Bramlett will officiate.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, and 9-10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Central Kentucky Community Foundation, where a nursing scholarship will be set up in honor of Kacy as a lasting legacy. Online donations to CKCF4people.org.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.