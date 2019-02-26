Kainin Ronnel Lewis, 24, of Fern Creek, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Survivors include his parents, Travis and Debra Dawson Lewis.
Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Committal service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Crosswater Gardens Cemetery, 7110 Billtown Road.
Fern Creek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 27, 2019