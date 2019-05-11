|
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Karen Lynn Coulter, 55, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 28, 1963, in Joliette, Ill. She was an employee of Curtis Maruyasu in Lebanon, a former employee of American Fuji Seal in Bardstown and a Veteran of the U.S. Army. She loved animals, especially her dog, "Maggie" and her horse, "Chief.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Clellan "Bill" Coulter and two brothers, Allen Wayne "Rick" Coulter and William David Coulter.
Survivors include her mother, Gen Wethington Coulter, of Lebanon; three sisters, Delores Newton, of Loretto, Sandra Ballard (Robert), of Lebanon, and Laquita Garrett, of Gravel Switch; one brother, Kenneth Coulter, of Louisville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, in Loretto. The Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Donnie Coulter.
Pallbearers are Vincent Ballard, Tommy Cecil, Will Dones, Maria Lockheart, Lynette Vetter and Rhonda Sage.
Memorials may go to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 12, 2019
