Guest Book View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Visitation 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM First Christian Church Disciples of Christ Funeral service 11:00 AM First Christian Church Disciples of Christ Interment 3:00 PM Paris Cemetery Paris , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Karl K. Lusk Jr., 73, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 26, 1945, in Paris, to the late Ruby Plummer and Karl Kriener Lusk, Sr. Karl was a graduate of Millersburg Military Institute, Iowa State University, Southern Illinois University and Louisville Presbyterian Seminary. He was the Chaplain Coordinator for Flaget Memorial Hospital, was a retired Priest of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, was a licensed funeral director and embalmer having been the past owner and president of Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home in Paris, and was a licensed auctioneer in Kentucky. Karl served on the New Haven City Commission, was a past executive director for the Kentucky Railway Museum, where he served on the KRM Board of Directors, was a volunteer and train engineer, was a member of the Nelson County Ministerial Association, and served on the Nelson County Community Clinic Board of Directors as well as the Bethany Haven Board. He also served on the New Haven/Rolling Fork Volunteer Fire Department, served as Chaplain for numerous law enforcement departments in Nelson County, served on the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Team and the Nelson County Chaplains Response Team, which he helped found. Karl also served on many other local, regional, state and national organizations.

Karl had a servant's heart but was also a devoted family man and was quite proud of his blended family.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Anne Thompson Lusk; his daughters, Katherine Kriener (Larry) Elkin, of Ravenel, SC., Elizabeth Lusk (Chris) Yohman, of Summerville, SC., his son, Tim (Dee) Mallory, of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Elena Kriener Elkin, of Ravenel, SC., Kendall Mallory (Luke) Wright, of Milothian, Ill., Shelby Mullins (Will) Snowden, of Winchester, James Reed Elkin, of Ravenel, S.C., Evan Craven Yohman, of Summerville, S.C., Hagan Robert Mallory, of Lexington, Chan Gregory Mullins, of Denver; two great-grandchildren, Katie Clay Jo Snowden and Silas Duncan Wright; his sister, Martha Lusk White, of Henderson, and his brother-in-law, David T. (Teresa) Thompson, of Georgetown; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. The Right Rev. Terry A. White will officiate. Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Paris Cemetery in Paris. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Additional visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 10, after 8:30 am.

The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation or Project Hope at Flaget Memorial Hospital, 4305 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 211 N. 3rd St. Bardstown, KY 40004, or Kentucky Railway Museum, P.O. Box 240, New Haven, KY 40051.

The family would like to thank all the employees of the Flaget Memorial Hospital campuses for the love shared during the 11 years he served in chaplaincy.

is in charge of arrangements.



The Rev. Karl K. Lusk Jr., 73, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 26, 1945, in Paris, to the late Ruby Plummer and Karl Kriener Lusk, Sr. Karl was a graduate of Millersburg Military Institute, Iowa State University, Southern Illinois University and Louisville Presbyterian Seminary. He was the Chaplain Coordinator for Flaget Memorial Hospital, was a retired Priest of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, was a licensed funeral director and embalmer having been the past owner and president of Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home in Paris, and was a licensed auctioneer in Kentucky. Karl served on the New Haven City Commission, was a past executive director for the Kentucky Railway Museum, where he served on the KRM Board of Directors, was a volunteer and train engineer, was a member of the Nelson County Ministerial Association, and served on the Nelson County Community Clinic Board of Directors as well as the Bethany Haven Board. He also served on the New Haven/Rolling Fork Volunteer Fire Department, served as Chaplain for numerous law enforcement departments in Nelson County, served on the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Team and the Nelson County Chaplains Response Team, which he helped found. Karl also served on many other local, regional, state and national organizations.Karl had a servant's heart but was also a devoted family man and was quite proud of his blended family.He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Anne Thompson Lusk; his daughters, Katherine Kriener (Larry) Elkin, of Ravenel, SC., Elizabeth Lusk (Chris) Yohman, of Summerville, SC., his son, Tim (Dee) Mallory, of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Elena Kriener Elkin, of Ravenel, SC., Kendall Mallory (Luke) Wright, of Milothian, Ill., Shelby Mullins (Will) Snowden, of Winchester, James Reed Elkin, of Ravenel, S.C., Evan Craven Yohman, of Summerville, S.C., Hagan Robert Mallory, of Lexington, Chan Gregory Mullins, of Denver; two great-grandchildren, Katie Clay Jo Snowden and Silas Duncan Wright; his sister, Martha Lusk White, of Henderson, and his brother-in-law, David T. (Teresa) Thompson, of Georgetown; several nieces, nephews and cousins.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. The Right Rev. Terry A. White will officiate. Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Paris Cemetery in Paris. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Additional visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 10, after 8:30 am.The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation or Project Hope at Flaget Memorial Hospital, 4305 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 211 N. 3rd St. Bardstown, KY 40004, or Kentucky Railway Museum, P.O. Box 240, New Haven, KY 40051.The family would like to thank all the employees of the Flaget Memorial Hospital campuses for the love shared during the 11 years he served in chaplaincy. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close