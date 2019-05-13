Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Lewis Clark, 78, of New Hope, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. She was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Nelson County to the late Everett and Nora Belle Mattingly Lewis. She formerly managed the retreat house cafeteria at the Abbey of Gethsemani. She profoundly loved God. She taught Sunday school at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed her bunco ladies group and her swimming group.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Frankie, Daniel and Jerry Clark; one sister, Emma Jean Summit; and three brothers, William, Andrew and Jake Lewis.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John Francis "Jack" Clark; one daughter, Sabrina Ann Douglas (Ralph), of New Haven; two sons; Timothy "Bear" Clark (Angie), of New Haven, and Ernie Clark (Tracy), of Boston; two daughters-in-law, Toni Coomes-Clark, of New Haven, and Ginny Clark, of Greenbriar; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ann Hayden and Carolyn Gilpin (Pete), both of Bardstown, and Dottie Hood (Samson), of Cox's Creek; two brothers, Bobby Lewis (Josephine), of Fairfield, and Johnny Lewis (Georgina), of Bardstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church Street in New Hope. The Rev. Ken Fortener will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Jim Cecil.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Michael Coomes, Zachary Coomes, Matthew Douglas, Brent Downs, Shawn Clark and Devin Clark.

Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Jacklyn Coomes, Brandy Douglas, Sarah Beth Lampkin, Kyla Simms, Jasmine Clark and Bobby Nannery.

is in charge of arrangements.



