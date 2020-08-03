1/1
Kathleen "Kay" (Sandstrom) Clark
Kathleen "Kay" Sandstrom Clark, 79, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, Pa., and was a 1959 graduate of Southern High School in Louisville. She retired from the Nelson County Circuit Clerk's office and later worked for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. Her volunteer work included several years at the Nelson County Community Clinic and the Flaget Cancer Center. She was a past president of the Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a former C.C.D. teacher and participant in the bereavement ministry at St. Joseph Parish. Kay was also an avid fan of the University of Louisville women's basketball team.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel "Buddy" Clark; her parents, Kathleen "Cassie" Sandstrom and Oscar Sandstrom; and her sister, Lois Johnson.
She is survived by two daughters, Deidre Clark, of Bardstown/Lexington, and Danette Frangowlakis (husband, John) of Mentor, Ohio; a foster son, Dien Bui (wife, Khanh), of Anderson, Ind.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.two sisters, Lynne McNeal (husband, Charlie), of Nicholasville, and Candy Searcy (husband, Mike), of Bardstown; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the ministries of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
