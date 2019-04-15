Kathleen Parrott, 89, of Louisville, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville Hospital under Hosparus care with her family at her side. She was born May 17, 1929, in Botland. She worked for Stifel, Nicolaus & Company as a cashier where she retired after 40 years. She was an accomplished seamstress, and loved all crafts, especially knitting, needlepoint, crewel embroidery and making quilts. Another hobby of hers was planting and cultivating flowers, both indoors and outdoors. She was a member of the Quilter's Group at Lyndon Baptist Church, which was her church home for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mollie Parrott; four sisters, Elizabeth P. Summers, Martha Deacon, Anna L. Raymond and Genevieve P. King; and one brother, Randolph Parrott.
She is survived by her beloved niece, Melinda King, of Lexington; a beloved friend, Elizabeth Hornback, of Louisville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Bardstown. Pastor Jim Holladay will officiate.
Memorial contributions may go to Lyndon Baptist Church, Louisville, KY.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 16, 2019