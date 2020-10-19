Kathryne J. Moss, 68, passed away suddenly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Although retired, Kathy remained active in numerous charitable activities, and was a helpful friend for Nancy Bean. Kathy professed faith in Jesus Christ as her savior and was a faithful and active member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. Fred Whipple.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Aaron Moss; a daughter, Christy Rodgers; a stepson, Chris Moss; a stepdaughter, Michele Moss; grandsons, Matthew Rodgers, Justin Moss and Ashton Moss; her mother, Betty Whipple; a brother, Virgil Whipple; two sisters, Karen Sanchez and Kelly Willems; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn and David Milby; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; and a host of friends.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at United Methodist Church of Bardstown in the Life Center.
Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown United Methodist Church. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.