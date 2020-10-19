1/
Kathryn J. Moss
Kathryne J. Moss, 68, passed away suddenly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Although retired, Kathy remained active in numerous charitable activities, and was a helpful friend for Nancy Bean. Kathy professed faith in Jesus Christ as her savior and was a faithful and active member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.
 She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. Fred Whipple.
 She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Aaron Moss; a daughter, Christy Rodgers; a stepson, Chris Moss; a stepdaughter, Michele Moss; grandsons, Matthew Rodgers, Justin Moss and Ashton Moss; her mother, Betty Whipple; a brother, Virgil Whipple; two sisters, Karen Sanchez and Kelly Willems; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn and David Milby; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; and a host of friends.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at United Methodist Church of Bardstown in the Life Center.
Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown United Methodist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
