Kayla Spalding Harrell, 28, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her parent's residence. She was born Oct. 15, 1991, in Louisville. She was a hairdresser at V Salon in Bardstown, a 2010 graduate of Nelson County High School, and a graduate of Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Bill Spalding.
She is survived by her husband, John Harrell, of Springfield; a son, Gentry Osborne; a daughter, Addison Harrell; her parents, Jim and Deanna Spalding of Bardstown; a brother, Andrew Spalding, of Bardstown; a sister, Maddie Spalding, of Bardstown; her maternal grandmother, Ellie (Morton) Dale; her maternal grandfather, Ken (Mary Jo) Neal, both of Indiana; her paternal grandmother, Martha Spalding, of Springfield; her father-in-law, Roger Harrell, of Bardstown; her mother-in-law, Joni Sparrow, of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Shirley's Way, , or toward her benefit at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 18, 2020