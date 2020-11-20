1/1
Kenneth Daniel Sweeney
1934 - 2020
Kenneth Daniel Sweeney, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital. He was born on Nov. 29, 1934, in Massena, N.Y., to the late Albert and Amelia Gauren Sweeney. Kenneth worked in warehousing, loved to garden, his family was everything to him, an Army Veteran and attended Bardstown Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Joe, Billy, Eddie and Raymond Sweeney, Blanche Clemmo, Barbara Clookey, Mildred Hensler and Marie Sweeney.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hamilton Sweeney; a daughter, Ann (Kyle) Gerlitz, of Wake Forest, N.C.; three sons, Daniel Sweeney, of Lancaster, N.Y., Brian Sweeney, of Bardstown, Tommy (Lisa) Sweeney, of Lancaster, N.Y.; two sisters, Keitha (Jack) LaBarge and Dorothy (Bob) Greene, both of Massena, N.Y.; a brother, Donald (Betty) Sweeney, of Massena, N.Y.: and 10 grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Bardstown Cemetery and Brother Jeff McCarty officiated.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Bardstown Baptist Church.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
