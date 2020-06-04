Kenneth McMillen
1935 - 2020
Kenneth McMillen, 85, ended his earthly life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on Feb. 24, 1935. He  spent his youth in western Nebraska. 
He finished school, joined the U.S. Navy, and married his high school sweetheart.  CDR McMillen retired after proudly serving 22 years. 
He received the Navy Commendation Award for having introduced to the Supply Department a new and innovative method of supplying ships while at sea.  He was truly a patriot and had great love of his country.
He is survived by Kay, his wife of 65 years; their sons, Steve and Rob McMillen and their wives Margie and Karen; five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
His memorial service will be at a later date. 
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
