Kenneth McMillen, 85, ended his earthly life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on Feb. 24, 1935. He spent his youth in western Nebraska.
He finished school, joined the U.S. Navy, and married his high school sweetheart. CDR McMillen retired after proudly serving 22 years.
He received the Navy Commendation Award for having introduced to the Supply Department a new and innovative method of supplying ships while at sea. He was truly a patriot and had great love of his country.
He is survived by Kay, his wife of 65 years; their sons, Steve and Rob McMillen and their wives Margie and Karen; five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
His memorial service will be at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He finished school, joined the U.S. Navy, and married his high school sweetheart. CDR McMillen retired after proudly serving 22 years.
He received the Navy Commendation Award for having introduced to the Supply Department a new and innovative method of supplying ships while at sea. He was truly a patriot and had great love of his country.
He is survived by Kay, his wife of 65 years; their sons, Steve and Rob McMillen and their wives Margie and Karen; five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
His memorial service will be at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.