Kent Douglas Vaughn, 53, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born Nov. 23, 1965.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Vaughn and Marian Ellen Colbert Vaughn.
Kent is survived by his wife, Beth Hardesty Vaughn; a brother, Dennis Vaughn; his six children, Logan Vaughn, Andrew Vaughn, Sydney Pohlman, Molly Pohlman (J.B. Haydon), Andrew Pohlman and Joseph Pohlman; a nephew, Brandon Vaughn; sisters-in-law, Laura Hardesty (Andy King) and Sharon Perlini; a brother-in-law, Bryan Hardesty; and mother-in-law, Rachel T. Hardesty.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Kreso's in Bardstown.
Pearson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 21, 2019