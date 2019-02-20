Kent Douglas Vaughn (1965 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Kent was genuinely one of the greatest Agent's I had the..."
    - Jackie Martin
  • "My heart is broken for Kent and his family. Kent was a..."
    - Travis Banks
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - carolyn plys

Kent Douglas Vaughn, 53, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born Nov. 23, 1965.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Vaughn and Marian Ellen Colbert Vaughn.
Kent is survived by his wife, Beth Hardesty Vaughn; a brother, Dennis Vaughn; his six children, Logan Vaughn, Andrew Vaughn, Sydney Pohlman, Molly Pohlman (J.B. Haydon), Andrew Pohlman and Joseph Pohlman; a nephew, Brandon Vaughn; sisters-in-law, Laura Hardesty (Andy King) and Sharon Perlini; a brother-in-law, Bryan Hardesty; and mother-in-law, Rachel T. Hardesty.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Kreso's in Bardstown.
Pearson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.