Kevin Joseph Cooper
1977 - 2020
Kevin Joseph Cooper, 43, of Bardstown, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. "Kev" was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., June 1, 1977. He was a member of United Steelworkers Local 1241 of Bardstown. Kevin was the adored Opa of Hadley and she was the highlight of his life. Kev will be deeply missed, not only for being the comical light to our lives but also for his generosity and willingness to give unconditionally to all.
Among those who preceded him in death are his father, Timothy Lynn Cooper; grandparents, John and Mary Dale Maloney, Mary Catherine Stewart and Mamaw Knight; father-in-law, Bill Hamilton; uncle, Darryl Stewart (Carol); aunt, Deborah Mcintosh; his brothers by heart, Eddie Mullins and Jason Thixton and nephew, Brandon Rodenburg.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his Fu Bear, Susan Cooper; children, Makayla Cooper, Todd Cooper (Heather Conkle) and Lane Cooper (Bayleigh); bonus children, Adriana "Dez" Mendez, Nathan Bowman, Jessica and Kandace Mullins and Tanner Cheatham; granddaughter, Hadley Marie Walsh; bonus grandchildren, Khippy, Rhett and Kaine; his parents, William and Denise Maloney and Kathy Cooper of the late Tim Cooper; siblings, Shannon Jett (Keith), Paula Poo, Tim Cooper (Tracy), Allen Cooper (Angie), Dalynn Rodenburg, Ron Szelle (Amber), Kristina Van der Weide (Jerry), Nathan Szelle (Jessica), Kyle Cooper (Heather) and Krystle Van Slyke (Eric); nieces and nephews, Justin Jett (Carli), Nathan Bowman (Andrea), Jacob Jett, Kaden and Kenzie Cooper, Emily and Austin Peek, Anthony Bell, and a slew of other nieces and nephews; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Wyatt Bowman, Killian, Jameson and Rayna Jett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Christy Peek (Jeff), Deborah Elzey, Mark Elzey (Jackie), Brooke Harris (Jake) and William Hamilton; his cherished friends, John Masden, Wayne Rogers and Dennis Hall; his fur babies, Jake and Moe and a host of other dear family and friends.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Drive) with burial to follow in Bardstown Cemetery. 
Friends and family may pay their respects 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Jewel Brock will conduct the prayer and funeral services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Education Fund for Hadley Marie Walsh.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
