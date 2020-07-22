Kevin Mark Calvert, 59, husband of 37 years to Becky Morris Calvert, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the U.K. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. Born Aug. 4, 1960, in Nelson County, Kevin was the son of the late Carl Bayne Calvert and Ann Wallingford Calvert.

A 1979 graduate of Franklin County High School, Kevin decided to enter law enforcement and graduated in 1990 from the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond. He served as a detective with the Shelbyville Police Department where he worked for 20 years and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Kevin and his wife attended the Ninevah Christian Church. Kevin had many things he enjoyed, a few being woodworking, martial arts, and going to the gym and weight lifting. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and grandkids.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Patricia Jeffiers, Nyla Dean and Ruth Burgin.

Including his wife, Kevin is survived by his two children, Annastasjia Booher (husband, John), of Shelbyville, and Kevin Andrew Calvert (wife, Tasha), of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Tucker Calvert, Devin Waldridge, Landen Calvert and Zoey Grace Calvert; a sister, Carole Edwards, of Nicholasville; and a brother Donald Calvert, of Chaplin.

Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21st and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Sand Spring Baptist Church, 1616 Harrodsburg Road in Lawrenceburg.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Sand Spring Baptist Church. The Shelbyville Police Dept. Chaplain Brian Beeler and Chief Bruce Gentry will officiate the service. Burial with Police Honors will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Members of the Shelbyville Police Department will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Kevin Calvert are suggested to the KLEMF (KY Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation), Funderburk Building, 4449 Kit Carson Dr., Richmond, KY 40475-3102.

Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky all persons attending will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.





