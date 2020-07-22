1/1
Kevin Mark Calvert
1960 - 2020
Kevin Mark Calvert, 59, husband of 37 years to Becky Morris Calvert, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the U.K. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. Born Aug. 4, 1960, in Nelson County, Kevin was the son of the late Carl Bayne Calvert and Ann Wallingford Calvert.
A 1979 graduate of Franklin County High School, Kevin decided to enter law enforcement and graduated in 1990 from the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond. He served as a detective with the Shelbyville Police Department where he worked for 20 years and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Kevin and his wife attended the Ninevah Christian Church. Kevin had many things he enjoyed, a few being woodworking, martial arts, and going to the gym and weight lifting. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and grandkids.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Patricia Jeffiers, Nyla Dean and Ruth Burgin.
Including his wife, Kevin is survived by his two children, Annastasjia Booher (husband, John), of Shelbyville, and Kevin Andrew Calvert (wife, Tasha), of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Tucker Calvert, Devin Waldridge, Landen Calvert and Zoey Grace Calvert; a sister, Carole Edwards, of Nicholasville; and a brother Donald Calvert, of Chaplin.
Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21st and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Sand Spring Baptist Church, 1616 Harrodsburg Road in Lawrenceburg.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Sand Spring Baptist Church. The Shelbyville Police Dept. Chaplain Brian Beeler and Chief Bruce Gentry will officiate the service. Burial with Police Honors will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Members of the Shelbyville Police Department will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Kevin Calvert are suggested to the KLEMF (KY Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation), Funderburk Building, 4449 Kit Carson Dr., Richmond, KY 40475-3102.
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky all persons attending will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.  Thank you in advance for your cooperation.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Sand Spring Baptist Church
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sand Spring Baptist Church
JUL
22
Service
11:00 AM
Sand Spring Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
EDITH Fint
Friend
July 20, 2020
Were praying for all of you. Our deepest sympathies for your loss of Kevin.
Jewel Raymer
Family
July 20, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kevin Raymer
July 19, 2020
Kevin was one of the kindest individuals I ever worked with in Law Enforcement. As a young officer, he treated me as an equal and was always willing to show me how to improve myself. He truly wanted to serve people and was respected by people both inside the Law Enforcement community and the one with which he served. I was sad to hear of his passing and truly will be praying for his family to be comforted through this time.
Shawn
July 18, 2020
Missing you!!! You were A great Detective. Watch over us all!!
Rebekkah Wentworth
Friend
July 18, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss, he will be missed.
John Hance
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
My prayers and deepest sympathy for the family and friends of Kevin Calvert. Never met Becky or Kevin in person and never has to to know they have a very special kind of love. My heart breaks but I know he is with the Lord and watching over his loved ones. Many prayers to the family.
Alicia King
Friend
