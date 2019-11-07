Kristen Leigh Marks, 37, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Bardstown High School class of 2000, enjoyed being with her family, and was a very giving and helpful person.
She was preceded in death by her son, Hunter Ray Marks; maternal grandmother, Betty Ritchie; maternal grandfather, Howard Ray Faulkner; great- grandmother, Mae Stewart; and step grandparents, Charlie and Barbara Linton.
She is survived by her son, Nathan Marks; her mother, Becky (Glenn) Linton; her father, Larry Lee Marks Jr.; paternal grandparents, Larry and Judy Marks; three brothers, Austin Linton, Justin Linton and Stephen Marks; a sister, Lauren Marks; a niece, Ryleigh Linton; and several aunts and uncles.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 8, 2019