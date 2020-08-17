A Bardstown businessman, Lanny Allan Baker, 71, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Shelbyville to the late Charles and Margaret Walls Baker. Lanny was the owner of Lanny Baker Realty, LLC. He was a member of the Kentucky Association of Realtors, a member of Duvall Masonic Lodge #6, a Kentucky Colonel and was on the advisory board of Milligan University. He was also a member of the Bardstown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where he served as an elder.
He is survived by his wife, Ceceilia McAdams Baker; two sons, Charles (Abby) Baker, of Elizabethton, Tenn., Mark Allan (Annie) Baker, of Louisville; a stepdaughter, Melissa (Brian) Austin, of Madison, Wis.; a stepson, Joseph H. "Jay" (Beth) Kraus, of Louisville; and 12 grandchildren.
In honoring Lanny's wishes cremation was chosen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Revs. Jackie and Jim Summers officiating. An inurnment will follow in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the time of the service.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Flaget Cancer Center or Milligan University, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, TN 37682. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.