Larry Davis Lyddane, 77, of Bloomfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1942, in Nelson County, was a dairy farmer, and a member of Faith Worship Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jetson and Lillie Lyddane; brother, Rudolph Lyddane; and three sisters, Dorothy Nutgrass, Joyce Smith and Libby Ballard.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fannie Watson Lyddane, of Bloomfield; son, Pat (Rheta) Lyddane, of Chaplin; a daughter, Debbie (Wayne) Coulter, of Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Joseph and Jesse Lyddane, Dustin and Lauren Hardin; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fannie Greer, and Betty Graham both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Faith Worship Center, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jeremy Riggs will officiate. Visitation will be 3 – 8 pm Thursday October 31 at Barlow Funeral Home and 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Faith Worship Center.
Memorial contributions may go to Faith Worship Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 1, 2019