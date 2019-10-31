Larry Davis Lyddane (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Davis Lyddane.
Service Information
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-2844
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Davis Lyddane, 77, of Bloomfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1942, in Nelson County, was a dairy farmer, and a member of Faith Worship Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jetson and Lillie Lyddane; brother, Rudolph Lyddane; and three sisters, Dorothy Nutgrass, Joyce Smith and Libby Ballard.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fannie Watson Lyddane, of Bloomfield; son, Pat (Rheta) Lyddane, of Chaplin; a daughter, Debbie (Wayne) Coulter, of Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Joseph and Jesse Lyddane, Dustin and Lauren Hardin; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fannie Greer, and Betty Graham both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Faith Worship Center, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jeremy Riggs will officiate. Visitation will be 3 – 8 pm Thursday October 31 at Barlow Funeral Home and 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Faith Worship Center.
Memorial contributions may go to Faith Worship Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.