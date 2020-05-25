Larry Reed Hill, 35, of Cox's Creek, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 15, 1985, in Bardstown to Ernest Lee and Susan Keeling Hill. Larry worked as a floor installer for Hill and Sons Flooring, loved working on his trucks, was an avid UK fan and a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
Larry is survived by his wife, Amber Franklin Hill; a daughter, Rylee Hill, of Cox's Creek; his parents, Ernest Lee and Susan Keeling Hill, of Bardstown; three brothers, Bryan (Danielle) Hill, Justin (Rachel) Hill and Jerry (Samantha "Sam") Hill, all of Bardstown; nieces, Hadleigh, Olivia and Braelee. his father and mother-in-law, Ken and Elaine Franklin, of Bardstown and his beloved dogs, Bella and Kylo.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Victor Bramlett officiating. Interment will be in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the funeral home.
In keeping with the Governors Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral home lounge cannot be open, so no food or drinks allowed, Visitors are asked to bring their own pen to sign the register book and to wear a mask.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 26, 2020