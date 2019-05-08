Larry W. Cain, 83, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at his residence. He was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Vine Grove. He graduated from Howevalley High School in 1954, and married his beloved wife, Anita on May 12, 1955, at New Salem Baptist Church. He retired from Wimsatt Brothers in Louisville after 25 years of successful sales. He was a deacon, an usher and active member of Parkway Baptist Church, and volunteer of the year for Big Brothers of Nelson County. He was an avid muzzle loader. He enjoyed family time, sharing stories and memories of his childhood, designing and building guns for others, fishing and his summer garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edith Cain.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anita Cain, of Bardstown; two daughters, Betty L. Cain (Dave) Marshall, of Boston, and Vicki L. Cain (Gery) Skees, of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Amber (Brent) McClamroch, of Crestwood, Jessi (Tommy) D'Andrea, of Lexington, and Jacob Skees, of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Abigail and Autumn; beloved aunt, Virginia Mingus; two brothers-in-law, Charles (Mary Beth) Armstrong and Harold (Lynda) Armstrong; a sister-in-law, Betty Armstrong Rogers; and many cousins.
The funeral is at noon Friday, May 10, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate.
Visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Friday, May 10, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 9, 2019