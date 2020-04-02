Larry Wayne Shields, 72, of Cox's Creek, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 12, 1948, in Marion County to the late Manson and Mildred Adkins Shields. Larry was a retired employee of General Electric, and was a member of the Bloomfield Masonic Lodge No. 57 F&AM and Chaplin Christian Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tony Shields.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Sue Meredith Shields; his daughter, Karen Wolfe; his sister, Patsy (Ricky) Chesser of Chaplin, his brother, Mike (Darlene) Shields, of Chaplin; three nephews, David Shields, Michael Shields and Eric Chesser; two granddaughters, Chealse and Taylor; two 2 stepdaughters, Joetta (Tim) Stillwell, of Oakboro, N.C., Susan Hester, of Shepherdsville; and four stepgrandsons.
The funeral will be private.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020