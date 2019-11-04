Larry York, 73, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Oct 31, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 10, 1946, in Jefferson County. He was the owner of Cozy Furniture and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Grace Higgs York; two sisters, Norma Cravens and Betty Williams; and a brother, Halfrey York.
He is survived by his daughter, Renee Perkins, of Loretto; a son, Phillip York, of Florida; four grandchildren; his companion of 20 years, Rita Buckler of Indianapolis.
His memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 5, 2019