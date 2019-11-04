Larry York (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry York.
Service Information
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-2844
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry York, 73, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Oct 31, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 10, 1946, in Jefferson County. He was the owner of Cozy Furniture and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Grace Higgs York; two sisters, Norma Cravens and Betty Williams; and a brother, Halfrey York.
He is survived by his daughter, Renee Perkins, of Loretto; a son, Phillip York, of Florida; four grandchildren; his companion of 20 years, Rita Buckler of Indianapolis.
His memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.