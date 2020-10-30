1/
Laura (Litsey) Holt
Laura Litsey Poynter, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Lee Thompson Litsey.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Tonge and Karen Poynter, both of Bardstown, and a son, John Poynter Jr., of Bardstown.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. The Rev. Roscoe Linton will officiate. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, until the time of the service.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
