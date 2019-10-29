Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurinda (Pottinger) Snider. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Laurinda Pottinger Snider, 81, wife of 59 years to John Kirklin Snider, passed from this life to eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Nelson County, daughter of the late Hardin Newman Pottinger and Margie Parish Pottinger. Laurinda was a 1956 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School and a 1960 graduate of Western Kentucky University with both a B.S. in Education and Master's in Special Education. She was a member of Zeta Tau Omega Sorority.

Laurinda retired from the Nelson County school system in 1999 as a special education teacher. She also taught at Mason County High School where she was a biology and physical education teacher and enjoyed serving as a cheerleading sponsor. Laurinda was a member of the Town and Country Homemaker's club and was a dedicated 4-H leader. Laurinda was also a member and Sunday school teacher at Trinity Baptist/Big Spring Bloomfield Presbyterian Church.

Including her husband, Laurinda is survived by three children, Timothy (Rozy) Snider, Joel (Lisa) Snider and Shawn (Alison) Snider; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Brooke, Jacob, Morgan, Maddie, Gracie and Meredith Snider; a sister, Nadine (Jim) Ray; and a brother, Louie (Lynda) Pottinger.

The funeral was noon Monday, Oct. 28, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Lisa Zahalka will officiate. Memorial contributions may go to Trinity Baptist/Big Spring Bloomfield Presbyterian Church, Blessing Box.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 30, 2019

