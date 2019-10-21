Lee Hutchinson, 76, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St Joseph East Hospital in Lexington.
He was born March 19, 1943, in Boston to the late Roscoe and Floy Florence Ewing Hutchinson.
He retired from Sharks Cabinet Company in Louisville with 18 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, April Annette Mattingly.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Dale (Gayan) Hutchinson, of Boston, and Brad (Chris) Hutchinson, of Hodgenville; one daughter, Tina (Wayne) Vittitow, of Boston; six grandchildren, Daniel Lee, Cynthia, Kayla, Stoy, Ethan and Mylynn, and six great-grandchildren, Paige, Payton, Taitum, Daniel Lee Jr., Nolan and Becca; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a private service and burial.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 22, 2019