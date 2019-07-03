Leo Curtsinger, 84, of Chaplin, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
A native of Washington County, he was born on Dec. 3, 1934, to the late William G. and Eva Chesser Curtsinger.
He attended the Greens Chapel United Methodist Church and Fairmount Church of Christ. He was a retired farmer and always enjoyed the company of his family and friends as well as visiting and talking with people wherever he went. And he enjoyed those hugs.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Wilma Goode Curtsinger on Dec. 15, 2018; a son-in-law, Bobby Chowning; two sisters, Matha Milburn and Mary Coley; and four brothers, William H., Roy, Richard and Oscar "Ockie" Curtsinger.
He is survived by his family, Wanda Chowning, of Chaplin, Barbara Hubbard (Allen), of Prestonsburg, Janice Martin (John), of Scottsburg, Ind., Donnie Curtsinger (Rachel), of Bardstown, Charlie Goode (Joe Ann) and Jimmy Dale Goode (Robin), of Bloomfield; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Sutton (Bobby), of Jeffersonville, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Shoemaker, officiating. He will be assisted by the Rev. Winfred Hagerman. Burial will be in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Visitation is 48 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Goode, Jimmy Dale Goode, Snider Chowning, Billy Chowning, Justin Curtsinger, Clinton Martin, Jason Colvin and Garry Scott.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Crusade For Children.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 4, 2019