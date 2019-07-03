Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Curtsinger. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Curtsinger, 84, of Chaplin, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Dec. 3, 1934, to the late William G. and Eva Chesser Curtsinger.

He attended the Greens Chapel United Methodist Church and Fairmount Church of Christ. He was a retired farmer and always enjoyed the company of his family and friends as well as visiting and talking with people wherever he went. And he enjoyed those hugs.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Wilma Goode Curtsinger on Dec. 15, 2018; a son-in-law, Bobby Chowning; two sisters, Matha Milburn and Mary Coley; and four brothers, William H., Roy, Richard and Oscar "Ockie" Curtsinger.

He is survived by his family, Wanda Chowning, of Chaplin, Barbara Hubbard (Allen), of Prestonsburg, Janice Martin (John), of Scottsburg, Ind., Donnie Curtsinger (Rachel), of Bardstown, Charlie Goode (Joe Ann) and Jimmy Dale Goode (Robin), of Bloomfield; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Sutton (Bobby), of Jeffersonville, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Shoemaker, officiating. He will be assisted by the Rev. Winfred Hagerman. Burial will be in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Visitation is 48 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Goode, Jimmy Dale Goode, Snider Chowning, Billy Chowning, Justin Curtsinger, Clinton Martin, Jason Colvin and Garry Scott.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Crusade For Children.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Leo Curtsinger, 84, of Chaplin, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.A native of Washington County, he was born on Dec. 3, 1934, to the late William G. and Eva Chesser Curtsinger.He attended the Greens Chapel United Methodist Church and Fairmount Church of Christ. He was a retired farmer and always enjoyed the company of his family and friends as well as visiting and talking with people wherever he went. And he enjoyed those hugs.Preceding him in death was his wife, Wilma Goode Curtsinger on Dec. 15, 2018; a son-in-law, Bobby Chowning; two sisters, Matha Milburn and Mary Coley; and four brothers, William H., Roy, Richard and Oscar "Ockie" Curtsinger.He is survived by his family, Wanda Chowning, of Chaplin, Barbara Hubbard (Allen), of Prestonsburg, Janice Martin (John), of Scottsburg, Ind., Donnie Curtsinger (Rachel), of Bardstown, Charlie Goode (Joe Ann) and Jimmy Dale Goode (Robin), of Bloomfield; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Sutton (Bobby), of Jeffersonville, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Shoemaker, officiating. He will be assisted by the Rev. Winfred Hagerman. Burial will be in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Visitation is 48 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be Charlie Goode, Jimmy Dale Goode, Snider Chowning, Billy Chowning, Justin Curtsinger, Clinton Martin, Jason Colvin and Garry Scott.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Crusade For Children.Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close