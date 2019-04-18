Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Eugene "Junior" Faulkner Jr.. View Sign

Leonard "Junior" Eugene Faulkner Jr., 57, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

He loved his music, playing the guitar and singing.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Alice Estelle (Nalley) Faulkner; a son, Aaron Faulkner; and three infant sisters and brothers.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Tara Faulkner Brown; a granddaughter, Skylar, both of Shepherdsville; a brother, Freddie Faulkner(Annette Newton), of New Hope; a sister, Wanda Faulkner Case (Tommy), of New Albany, Ind.; and a host of many other family members and friends.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home.

