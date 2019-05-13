Leroy Hobbs, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Ekron. He retired from General Electric and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of the American Legion and St. Thomas Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Meyering and Leona Hobbs; and four brothers, Donald, Richard, Martin and Robert Hobbs.
He is survived by four children, Mike (Cindy) Hobbs, Julie (Phil) Carter, Tim Hobbs, and Jackie (Glenn) White, all of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (Yolanda) Hobbs, of Flaherty, and David (Janet) Hobbs, of Ekron; three sisters, Mary Rose (Tommy) Steinbock and Genevieve (Mike) Crutcher, both of Louisville, and Marcella (Joe) Barger, of Ekron; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 and 9-10:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County or Masses.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 14, 2019