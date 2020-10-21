1/1
Lester Ray Shouse Sr.
1944 - 2020
Lester Ray Shouse, Sr., 76, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1944, in Breathitt County. He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal in Bardstown. 
Ray was a devoted family man that never met a stranger. He had a love of music. He could usually be found writing a song or strumming his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Nathan and Stella Mae Shouse; and three brothers, Boyd, LeeRoy and Donnie Wayne Shouse.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Alice Roberts Shouse; one son, Lester Shouse, Jr. (Pam), of Bardstown; one daughter, Lisa Ann Shouse, of Lebanon; one sister, Mary Ann Benningfield, of Campbellsville; two brothers, Bill Shouse (Donna), of Indianapolis, and Ollie Shouse, of Liberty; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon. 
Visitation is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home.
Memorials may go to St. Augustine Church or School, 235 S. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033.
Pallbearers are Travis Yates, Jared Shouse, Landen Abell, Jamie Abell, Corey Holcomb and Derek Shouse.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.
The funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
OCT
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
October 21, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
