Lewis Paul Sims, 93, of Athertonville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, on the family farm of his birth, surrounded by his family. Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
He was a lifetime farmer and employee of Seagrams Distillery for 32 years, and an active member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church.
Paul lived a full and happy life and loved his family and many friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 68 years, Julia Beaven Sims, his children, Julia (Flint) Roberson, Steve (Becky) Sims, Kathleen (Steve) Rungwerth, Hugh Sims, Tony (Shelia) Sims, Mary Sue (Gary) Hartlage, nine grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Amanda Osborne and Hortense Beam; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus the family will have a private gathering to assist in preventing further spread of the virus.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church or Hosparus.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 25, 2020