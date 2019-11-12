Lillie Mae Cecil Boone, 81, of New Haven, went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the residence of her daughter in New Haven surrounded by her family.
She was born in New Haven Feb. 21, 1938, to the late Gregory and Agnes Lucille Lampkin Cecil.
She was a certified nurse assistant for Colonial Nursing Home, she was a loving mother, sister and mamaw and was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Cindy, Michael and Annette Boone; the father of her children, J.B. Boone; two brothers, C.H. Cecil and Jim Cecil.
She is survived by two sons, Bernie Boone (Nancye Avis), of Bardstown, and Greg (Tara) Boone, of Bardstown, three daughters, Anita (David) Case, of Lawrenceburg, Mary (Scott) Culver, of New Haven, and Becky (Bruce) Smith, of Bardstown, 13 grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Hall, of Bardstown, Patsy Ferrell, of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating, burial will follow in the St. Catherine Church Cemetery in New Haven.
Visitation will be Tuesday Nov. 12, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, from 2 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate.
Visitation will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Catherine School or Hospice of Nelson County.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 13, 2019