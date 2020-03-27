Linda Gray Hood, 79, of Chaplin, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home after an illness.
A native of Nelson County, she was born on March 29, 1940, to the late Jesse and Dorothy Hupp Gray.
She was a member of the Chaplin Christian Church, a graduate of Bloomfield High School, a homemaker and a former employee of Texas Instruments.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Frank William Hood on March 7, 2020, and a grandson, Brad Hood on July 9, 2000.
Survivors include two daughters, Shannon Prather (Tony Redmon) and Julie Shouse, of Chaplin; two sons, Stevie Hood (Stacie Richard), of Chaplin, and Chad Hood (Karen), of Willisburg; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, Judy Colvin (Donald Lee) and Susan Calvert (Tommy), of Chaplin.
The funeral was 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hupp, officiating. Burial was in High View Cemetery in Chaplin.
Pallbearers were Stevie Hood, Chad Hood, Dustin Shouse, Tyler Shouse, Tony Redmon and Jackie Richard.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 28, 2020