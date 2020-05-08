Linda Kay Day, 70, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Norton Hosparus Health in Louisville. She was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Louisville to the late Roy Sr., and Mary Louise Hartlauf Day.
She is survived by two sisters, Joan Huebner and Lucy Long, both of Cox's Creek; one brother, Kenneth Day, of Florida; and three nephews, Royce Day, who was her caregiver, and Fred Day, both of Louisville, and Sean Long, of Cox's Creek.
The family followed her wishes for cremation with a private burial.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Homewas in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 9, 2020