Linda Kay Day (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay Day.
Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Kay Day, 70, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Norton Hosparus Health in Louisville. She was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Louisville to the late Roy Sr., and Mary Louise Hartlauf Day.
She is survived by two sisters, Joan Huebner and Lucy Long, both of Cox's Creek; one brother, Kenneth Day, of Florida; and three nephews, Royce Day, who was her caregiver, and Fred Day, both of Louisville, and Sean Long, of Cox's Creek.
The family followed her wishes for cremation with a private burial.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Homewas in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.