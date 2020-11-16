Linda Kay Spalding, 74, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nelson County. She was born on Aug. 15, 1946, in Nelson County and she was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Alta Young; two sisters, Lois Rogers and Helen Muncy; and two brothers, Raymond Young and Kenny Young.
She is survived by her husband, Charles B. Spalding, of Bardstown; three sons, Charles B. Spalding Jr., Roger Dale Spalding and Stacey Lynn (Wendy) Spalding, all of Bardstown; a daughter, Natasha Michelle Boone, of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue (Irvin) Rogers and Sherry (Danny) Taylor, both of Bardstown; a brother, Henry Young, of Washington County; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home. Barlow Funeral Home
will be in charge of arrangements.