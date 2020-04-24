Linda L. Spalding, 75, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Norton Hospital. She was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Washington County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Noel; a brother, Don Noel; and sisters, Doris Smith and Jean Beam.
She is survived by her husband, James "Teddy" Spalding, of Bardstown; a son, Woody (Mary King) Spalding, of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Brian Spalding and Jessica (Alex Boone) Spalding, both of Bardstown; two great-grandchildren; Harley Nichole Spalding and Hadley James Boone; and two sisters, Dorvel Breeding and Carolyn Martin, both of Bardstown.
Her visitation and graveside service at Holy Trinity Cemetery will be private.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 25, 2020