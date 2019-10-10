Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lou (Holt) Deshazer. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Lou (Holt) Deshazer, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her residence. A lifelong resident of Nelson County and a member of Cox's Creek Baptist Church, Linda was born to the late Alberta Parish Weathers and Albert R. Holt, Sr.

Linda graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School, earned a Bachelor Degree from Campbellsville College and taught eighth grade at Spencer County High School until her retirement.

From an early age, while living on her grandfather's farm in Woodlawn, KY, she developed a love of horses and horseback riding and for the rest of her life owned horses and competed in numerous American Saddlebred horse shows, bringing home a number of championship ribbons.

She was a lover of pets and no stray animal was ever turned away, either keeping a stray cat or dog herself or working tirelessly to find a home for the fortunate homeless animal who found Linda. She could often be seen riding around Bardstown with her beloved dog, Penny, who was never left behind, regardless of the occasion.

Linda possessed an unusual combination of an iron will (tempered with a streak of stubbornness) and a kind heart that touched many family members, students, and friends in the community.

Linda fully embraced life and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Deshazer.

Survivors include her daughter, Rita Deshazer; a brother, Albert R. Holt, Jr. (Susan); two grandchildren, Moriah Ellis (Austin) and Lauren Dick (Sutherland); two stepsons, John Deshazer, of Harrodsburg, and David Deshazer, of Bardstown; one stepgrandson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jim Bratcher will officiate. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home.

is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Lou (Holt) Deshazer, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her residence. A lifelong resident of Nelson County and a member of Cox's Creek Baptist Church, Linda was born to the late Alberta Parish Weathers and Albert R. Holt, Sr.Linda graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School, earned a Bachelor Degree from Campbellsville College and taught eighth grade at Spencer County High School until her retirement.From an early age, while living on her grandfather's farm in Woodlawn, KY, she developed a love of horses and horseback riding and for the rest of her life owned horses and competed in numerous American Saddlebred horse shows, bringing home a number of championship ribbons.She was a lover of pets and no stray animal was ever turned away, either keeping a stray cat or dog herself or working tirelessly to find a home for the fortunate homeless animal who found Linda. She could often be seen riding around Bardstown with her beloved dog, Penny, who was never left behind, regardless of the occasion.Linda possessed an unusual combination of an iron will (tempered with a streak of stubbornness) and a kind heart that touched many family members, students, and friends in the community.Linda fully embraced life and she will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Deshazer.Survivors include her daughter, Rita Deshazer; a brother, Albert R. Holt, Jr. (Susan); two grandchildren, Moriah Ellis (Austin) and Lauren Dick (Sutherland); two stepsons, John Deshazer, of Harrodsburg, and David Deshazer, of Bardstown; one stepgrandson; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jim Bratcher will officiate. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close