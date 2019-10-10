Linda Lou (Holt) Deshazer, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her residence. A lifelong resident of Nelson County and a member of Cox's Creek Baptist Church, Linda was born to the late Alberta Parish Weathers and Albert R. Holt, Sr.
Linda graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School, earned a Bachelor Degree from Campbellsville College and taught eighth grade at Spencer County High School until her retirement.
From an early age, while living on her grandfather's farm in Woodlawn, KY, she developed a love of horses and horseback riding and for the rest of her life owned horses and competed in numerous American Saddlebred horse shows, bringing home a number of championship ribbons.
She was a lover of pets and no stray animal was ever turned away, either keeping a stray cat or dog herself or working tirelessly to find a home for the fortunate homeless animal who found Linda. She could often be seen riding around Bardstown with her beloved dog, Penny, who was never left behind, regardless of the occasion.
Linda possessed an unusual combination of an iron will (tempered with a streak of stubbornness) and a kind heart that touched many family members, students, and friends in the community.
Linda fully embraced life and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Deshazer.
Survivors include her daughter, Rita Deshazer; a brother, Albert R. Holt, Jr. (Susan); two grandchildren, Moriah Ellis (Austin) and Lauren Dick (Sutherland); two stepsons, John Deshazer, of Harrodsburg, and David Deshazer, of Bardstown; one stepgrandson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jim Bratcher will officiate. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 11, 2019