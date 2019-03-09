Linda Mae (Crepps) Burman (1947 - 2019)
Linda Mae Crepps Burman, 71, of Cox's Creek, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Bardstown to the late William Alexander and Lona Elizabeth Mudd Crepps. Linda was a former bus driver for the Nelson County School System and retired from Wal-Mart in the fabric department.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, William "Glenn" Crepps.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Mitzi Burman (Todd) Russell, of Kodak, Tenn.; twin sons, Patrick (Jennifer) Burman and James Burman, all of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family has followed Linda's wishes for cremation without a service at this time.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 10, 2019
