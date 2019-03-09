Linda Mae Crepps Burman, 71, of Cox's Creek, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Bardstown to the late William Alexander and Lona Elizabeth Mudd Crepps. Linda was a former bus driver for the Nelson County School System and retired from Wal-Mart in the fabric department.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mae (Crepps) Burman.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, William "Glenn" Crepps.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Mitzi Burman (Todd) Russell, of Kodak, Tenn.; twin sons, Patrick (Jennifer) Burman and James Burman, all of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family has followed Linda's wishes for cremation without a service at this time.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 10, 2019