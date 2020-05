Linda Norman, 69, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 4, 1951, in Nelson County. She was a self-employed house cleaner, a homemaker and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Margie Donahue; and a brother, Randall Donahue.She is survived by her three children, David Norman (Stephanie), and Sabrina Hornback, both of New Haven, and Christy Rice (Kenny), of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six sisters, Kathleen Norman and Barbara Ann Martin, both of New Haven, Darlene Wade, of Cox's Creek, Diane Cecil and Janice Taylor, both of Bardstown, and Jeannette Boone, of Howardstown; three brothers, Rickey Donahue, Danny Donahue and Wayne Donahue, all of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.Her services will be private with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.