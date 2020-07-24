Linda Sue Carney, 73, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 14, 1947, in Lebanon to the late Leander Tungate and Etta Cox Spalding. Linda retired from General Electric after 32 years of service.
She is survived by her caregivers, Charessa Dugger, Anita Coomes of Bardstown, and her neice, Kimberly Tungate, of Bardstown; her son, Larry Glenn (Kimberly) Fields Jr., of Mount Washington; a grandson, Austin Lee Fields; three sisters, Virginia Bunch, of Botland, Dorcas St. Clair, of Deatsville, and Javana Reiter, of Bardstown; three brothers, Leander Tungate Jr., of Jeffersontown, William Ray (Dorothy) Tungate and Allen Tungate, both of Columbia; and several nieces, nephews, great--nieces and -nephews and cousins.
Linda's wishes for cremation were followed and there are no services planned at this time. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
was in charge of arrangements.