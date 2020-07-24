1/1
Linda Sue Carney
1947 - 2020
Linda Sue Carney, 73, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 14, 1947, in Lebanon to the late Leander Tungate and Etta Cox Spalding. Linda retired from General Electric after 32 years of service.
She is survived by her caregivers, Charessa Dugger, Anita Coomes of Bardstown, and her neice, Kimberly Tungate, of Bardstown; her son, Larry Glenn (Kimberly) Fields Jr., of Mount Washington; a grandson, Austin Lee Fields; three sisters, Virginia Bunch, of Botland, Dorcas St. Clair, of Deatsville, and Javana Reiter, of Bardstown; three brothers, Leander Tungate Jr., of Jeffersontown, William Ray (Dorothy) Tungate and Allen Tungate, both of Columbia; and several nieces, nephews, great--nieces and -nephews and cousins.
Linda's wishes for cremation were followed and there are no services planned at this time.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Homewas in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
