Service Information
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto , KY 40037
(270)-865-2201
Visitation
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto , KY 40037
Prayer Service
7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto , KY 40037
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
59 New Haven Road
Loretto , KY
Obituary

Lisa Ann Cissell, 56, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family and beloved dog, Sherman. Lisa was born in Lebanon, on March 8, 1963, to Howard and Sue Ella Cissell. She attended Marion County High School and received a degree in agriculture from Eastern Kentucky University. She recently retired from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service with nearly 32 years of service.

Despite living with cystic fibrosis and receiving a double lung transplant eight years ago, Lisa lived life to the fullest. She was grateful for her second chance at life and donated many hours as a Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) Ambassador Volunteer. She was a member of Team Kentucky and competed in various events at three Transplant Games She had a passion for traveling with her favorite places being Arizona and Iceland. She had a special bond with animals, especially horses and dogs. A lifelong horse lover, she spent some of her happiest moments riding her horse, Logi, and on her cowgirl ranch adventures. She was a kid at heart, a huge Harry Potter fan, and thoroughly enjoyed being the "cool" aunt with all of her nieces and nephews. She loved 80s music and was a super fan of Duran Duran. She will be greatly missed and always remembered for her contagious smile and kindness toward all.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Ella Thomas Cissell; and one sister, Mindy Filiatreau.

Survivors include her father, William Howard Cissell (Phyllis), of Holy Cross; four sisters, Shannon Duvall (Jonathan), of Queenstown, Md.; Renee Kaminski (Mike) and Cara Brahm, of Lebanon; Terri Voils, of Bardstown; one brother, Michael Cissell, of Loretto; her brother-in-law, Chris Filiatreau (Pam), of Bardstown; six nieces, Bayly Cash (Semie); Taylor Cissell; Abbi Cissell; Laurel Brahm; Ava Duvall; Avery Voils; six nephews, Sawyer Filiatreau, Nick Kaminski, Braydon Cissell, Will Kaminski, Archie Duvall and Leo Voils; and many friends from all over the world.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road in Loretto. The Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Lisa's first cousins ,Pat Boone, Timmy Moore, Chad Thomas, Matthew Cissell, Brad Cissell and Doug Spalding.

Expressions of sympathy can be made as contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) or to Barktown Rescue in Nelson County, Kentucky.

is in charge of arrangements.

