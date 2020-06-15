Lisa Luckett Hill, 59, of Loretto, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 16, 1960, in Marion County to the late Joe and Shirley Elder Luckett. She was an employee of Maker's Mark Distillery and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Hill; one daughter, Jessica Hill Scheerhorn (Scott), of Bardstown; one son, Brad Hill (Becca), of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Liam and Landon Scheerhorn, Ann Taylor Hill and Ethan Hill; two sisters, Judy Kaye Mattingly Johnson (Richard), of LaGrange, and Missy Brady (Gerald), of Calvary.
A Mass of Christian burial was 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. Rose Priory Church in Springfield. The Rev. J. Scott Murphy officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Daniel Mattingly, Dustin Mattingly, David Brady, Travis Brady, Timmy Hill and Bryan Smith.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.