Lisa Mattingly Zehnder, 53, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born in Nelson County.
Lisa was employed as an account specialist with Donan Engineering. She was previously employed with the law firms, Maury Kommor and Associates and Bernheim Dolinsky.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Craven Mattingly.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband and best friend for 27 years, Jerry Zehnder; her dear sons, Trenton, Ryan and Zachary Zehnder; her brothers, Mike, Brian and Tracey (Susan) Mattingly; her father, Joseph Leon Mattingly (Judy); stepbrothers, Mark Malone (Missy), Scott Starkey (LeeAnn) and Michael Malone; many nieces and nephews; and her pet, Mia.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown. The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the chapel of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, the , and the Wayside Christian Mission.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 10, 2019