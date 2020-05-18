Logan Scott Johnson, 22, was born Oct. 12, 1997, to Tonya and Scotty Johnson and passed away on May 13, 2020. Logan in all sense was the perfect son, the best big and little brother, and a devoted father. Protective, loving, respectful, and genuine are words you hear often when speaking of Logan. He always saw it important to hug or show his love to family and friends. He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Baltimore Ravens and UofL Cardinals. He enjoyed playing basketball and really showed his talent on the court. More then anything, Logan's biggest blessing was becoming a father to Zayden Scott Johnson. There was a glow about Logan when speaking of or being with his son. Zayden brought him more love and joy than ever imaginable. He wished to give his son the world and wanted Zayden to know how much his father truly loved him. You were his happiness.
To the world you are Logan Scott but to us you are the proud father, wonderful son, best brother, loving nephew, grandson, cousin and best friend. You are so loved.?He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tony and Patsy Johnson..?He was survived by his parents, Scotty and Tonya Johnson; a son, Zayden; three sisters, Briana, Makaila and Kinsley; his maternal grandparents, Bobby Johnson and Patty Johnson (Price); with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.?Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at St. Thomas Cemetery.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 19, 2020