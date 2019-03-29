Lola Hutchins, 91, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Marion County. She was a dietary and nurse assistant at Nazareth, a member of Bardstown Senior Citizens and St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a part of the bereavement team, prayer group and adoration.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Millard Hutchins Sr.; three sons, James M. Hutchins Jr., Herman Hutchins, and Joseph Hutchins; a daughter, Christina Hutchins; three grandsons, Joseph Herman Hutchins, Jessie Ray Basil and Braden Jude Karr; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by seven daughters, Judy (Bruce) Wheeler, of Cox's Creek, Joan (Joe Pat) Mattingly, of Bardstown, Patsy (Paul) Swiderski, of Georgetown, Cathy (John) Clark, of Bardstown, Renee (Calvin) Bald, of Middletown, Alice Hutchins, and Denise (Joey) Hayden, both of Bardstown; four sons, Leo Hutchins and Phillip Hutchins both of Summersville, S.C., Paul Hutchins of Bardstown, and Tim Hutchins, of Tallahassee, Fla.; 30 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Imelda Greenwell, of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Minh Vu will officiate. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, and 8-9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Friday evening.
Memorial contributions may go to Masses or St. Joseph Catholic Church Bereavement Team.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
