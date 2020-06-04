Louis Bertrand Spalding, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Francis and Catherine Ann Wimsatt Spalding.
Survivors include his wife, Lamonda Sue Murphy Spalding; and two daughters, Shannon Parker, of Pasadena, Md., and Tina Williamson, of Bardstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral (and will be private). Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
(In keeping with the Governors Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral home lounge cannot be open, so no food or drinks allowed, asking that visitors bring their own pen to sign the register book and to wear a mask.)
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.