Louis Raymond Greer, 91, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born on May 17, 1928, in Bardstown to the late Louis Melton and Kate Parrish Greer. Raymond was a farmer for the former Big 4 Fertilizer, served as a Magistrate for 21 years and was on the Nelson County Fair Board for many years. He was also inducted into the Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame and was of the Baptist faith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Johnson Greer; a daughter, Bonnie Greer; and brothers, Buddy, Russell, Tom and Gene Greer.
He is survived by daughters, Carol Greer and Laura Mattingly, both of Bardstown; five sons, Raymond Lee (Caryl) Greer, of Boston, Bill (Linda) Greer, of Bardstown, Tom Greer, of Bardstown, Wayne (Barbara) Greer, of Bloomfield, Mickey (Mary Pat) Greer, of Bardstown; brothers, Randall Greer, of Bardstown, and Jim Greer, of Atlanta; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Lilly.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Houghlin- Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Bro. Bill Greer officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 8, 2020