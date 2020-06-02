Louise Bunch
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Bunch, 91, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born May 24, 1929, in Nelson County, retired from Bardstown Sewing Factory and Needle Crafter, and was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Washburn; her parents, Johnnie and Mary A. Dugan; two brothers, Harold and James Dugan; and a sister, Joyce Tingle.
She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Hendrix, of Louisville, Mary Morrow, of Bloomfield, and Brenda (Larry) Bowman, of Cox's Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Her service will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved