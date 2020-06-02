Louise Bunch, 91, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born May 24, 1929, in Nelson County, retired from Bardstown Sewing Factory and Needle Crafter, and was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Washburn; her parents, Johnnie and Mary A. Dugan; two brothers, Harold and James Dugan; and a sister, Joyce Tingle.
She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Hendrix, of Louisville, Mary Morrow, of Bloomfield, and Brenda (Larry) Bowman, of Cox's Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Her service will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Washburn; her parents, Johnnie and Mary A. Dugan; two brothers, Harold and James Dugan; and a sister, Joyce Tingle.
She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Hendrix, of Louisville, Mary Morrow, of Bloomfield, and Brenda (Larry) Bowman, of Cox's Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Her service will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.