Louise Haselwood Douglas 97, of Boston passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Willows of Hamburg in Lexington.
She was born in LaRue County on Dec. 20, 1921, to the late Hugh and Sarah Haselwood, and was a member of the Rolling Fork Christian Church.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Douglas.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy (Joel) Schoolar of Paris; one son, Tom Douglas, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one granddaughter, Hillary Murphy (Fran) Burke, of Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Emma Louise and Francis Xavier; a niece, Karen Gunning Burns; and a sister-in-law, Emma Haselwood.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. at Hardin Memorial Park, 1000 N. Miles St., in Elizabethtown. Friends are welcome to attend.
The family requests no flowers.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 23, 2019